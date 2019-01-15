Black ice makes for a perilous, slow morning drive on Wichita highways

Wichita-area law enforcement told drivers to avoid all highways Tuesday morning as freezing fog turned to black ice.
At least four wrecks on Kellogg and one on I-235 had slowed traffic through much of the city by 8 a.m.
Kellogg was closed through most of the city, as Wichita police diverted traffic to city streets. Kellogg was closed through the Central Business District eastbound from Seneca to Hillside, forcing drivers to exit at Seneca.
A crash on westbound Kellogg at Rock Road closed the left lane.
An injury accident at westbound Kellogg at Topeka was also reported.
A multiple-vehicle at northbound I-235, north of 25th Street closed the entrance ramp at 25th Street.
All of those accidents were as of 8:30 a.m.
