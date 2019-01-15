Local

Black ice makes for a perilous, slow morning drive on Wichita highways

By Chance Swaim

January 15, 2019 08:31 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Wichita-area law enforcement told drivers to avoid all highways Tuesday morning as freezing fog turned to black ice.

At least four wrecks on Kellogg and one on I-235 had slowed traffic through much of the city by 8 a.m.

Kellogg was closed through most of the city, as Wichita police diverted traffic to city streets. Kellogg was closed through the Central Business District eastbound from Seneca to Hillside, forcing drivers to exit at Seneca.

A crash on westbound Kellogg at Rock Road closed the left lane.

An injury accident at westbound Kellogg at Topeka was also reported.

A multiple-vehicle at northbound I-235, north of 25th Street closed the entrance ramp at 25th Street.

All of those accidents were as of 8:30 a.m.

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  