One person critically injured after bicycle and car crash in west Wichita

One person was critically injured in a bicycle versus vehicle crash in west Wichita on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were initially called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and vehicle at around 5:20 p.m. on West Street just south of Central Avenue, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Paramedics reported that the person was unconscious.
At the scene, a bicycle and smaller car appeared to be involved in the crash. No motorcycle was at the scene.
Wichita police are investigating the crash.
