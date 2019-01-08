When ‘Baby Cakes’ just won’t do. How to submit a name for Wichita’s new baseball team

Wichita’s soon-to-be baseball team is asking for your suggestions of what that team should be called.

The ballclub’s current name, the Baby Cakes, is based on a Mardi Gras tradition known as King Cake and won’t be making the trip when the team moves from New Orleans to the Midwest in time to start the 2020 season.

The team has put out the call for suggestions for a new name on its Facebook and Twitter pages. Those social media sites link to a page at www.milb.com/milb/forms/wichita-name-the-team where fans can submit what they want the team to be called.

“We invite you to suggest names along with your reasons for those names and also help us better understand your beloved city, one which we are excited to call our new home,” the invitation reads. “Is there something from Wichita’s cowboy or aviation roots that makes the best name? Is there something undeniably unique to Wichita that would make the best name? Or is there another name that will proclaim the future of Wichita to the rest of the world?”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Name submissions will be accepted through Jan. 21.

The new team, currently flying with a generic logo under the banner of Baseball Wichita 2020, will be the primary tenant of a new $75 million stadium under construction at the former site of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, at the northwest corner of Maple and McLean.

The team is a farm club for the Miami Marlins and will be the first team here affiliated with Major League Baseball since the Kansas City Royals-affiliated Wichita Wranglers decamped the city for Arkansas 11 years ago.

The new team plays at the Triple-A level, a step above the Double-A Wranglers and one step below the majors.

In addition to the chance to propose a name for the team, the site also offers the opportunity to sign up for information on season tickets, suite rental and group outings as it becomes available.

It also offers the chance to sign up for email updates on the team and Minor League Baseball.