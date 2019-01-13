Nine events planned in Wichita to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Wichitans will honor the life and ideas of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a parade, marches, music and a day of serving others. The nine events, which are spread out over six days, begin Wednesday.
Senior Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by The Kansas African American Museum, 601 N Water St. Wichita State University’s Student Government Association President Kenon Brinkley will speak about the life and thoughts of Martin Luther King, Jr. through a young adult’s perspective. The event is free and open to all ages.
Unity March, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Newman University, 3100 McCormick St. The march will begin at De Mattias Hall and conclude at St. John’s Chapel with a program about King’s life. The university will present the MLK Distinguished Service Award at the march to a faculty, staff, or administration member for keeping with the principles and ideals of King. The event is free and open to the public.
“We Are the Dream” 7-9 p.m. Friday, Calvary Baptist Church, 2653 N. Hillside. This event is sponsored by the Eta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, King’s fraternity when he was alive. The Rev. Robert G. Johnson from St. Mark United Methodist Church will deliver the keynote address. The St. Mark UMC Choir and AKA Silvertones will perform. Admission is free; a free will offering will be taken.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Martin Luther King Breakfast and Parade begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at The Christian Faith Center, 1130 S. Broadway. Breakfast is free for children, students and the first 100 attendees. Everyone else pays $3. Parade participants will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m., leave the church at 10 a.m., and walk down Broadway to Douglas where the parade will end at the Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park, 205 E. Douglas.
“United We Stand,” a celebration of the life and legacy of King, happens from 6-to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill. Gov. Laura Kelly is scheduled to provide opening remarks, along with Rev. Kevass J. Harding, the senior pastor for Dellrose United Methodist Church.
The event, sponsored by the Kansas African American Museum, also will include a live performance from the Lincoln University Vocal Ensemble, which will feature a range of choral, jazz, and gospel music. There will also be performances from Roy Moye III, an urban gospel artist, Sheila Kinnard, singer and mother of Today Show host Shienelle Jones, and The Proverbs 21 Dance Ministry.
“United We Stand” buttons, required for admission, can be purchased for $5 at several locations including the P&P Seed & Bait on 1901 E 21st St N., Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and QuikTrips at 4730 E. Central Ave, 625 S. Hillside St., and 50 S. Broadway.
Heroes & Sheroes Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas. ARISE will recognize individuals and organizations for their life-changing involvement in the community. Tickets are $30, available by calling 316-685-0452..
A “Martin Luther King Day of Service” 8 a.m. -noon, Monday, Jan. 21, at the Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas. Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the City of Wichita to kick-off its build-season by bringing together more than 100 volunteers to work on two homes inside the Expo Hall.
Registration for the service day opens at 8 a.m. with construction starting at 9 a.m. and finishing at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers must be 10 years of age or older and all volunteers under the age of 15 require an adult supervisor. Volunteers can register at volunteerkansas.org
Martin Luther King Day Celebration happens from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the WSU Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 29th St. N. The Greater Wichita Ministerial League has chosen “building unity in our community” as the theme for this year’s celebration. The speaker for the event will be the Rev. Marvin Winans, who is the pastor of the Perfecting Church in Detroit, a gospel singer and actor known for his recurring role in “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”.
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Commemoration runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Wichita State University and includes a program about Dr. King and ideas to carry forward his work. Sponsored by the university’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, this celebration of the life of King will take place in the Rhatigan Student Center Beggs Ballroom on campus.
Comments