Wichita women plan to march again on Jan. 19

Two years after President Donald Trump’s inauguration prompted activists across the globe to march for women’s rights, women once again are planning to march in downtown Wichita.
The third annual Wichita Women’s March, co-sponsored by the Women’s March Air Capital and the League of Women Voters, will coincide with other marches nationwide on Jan. 19.
The Wichita march will start at the Keeper of the Plains at 1 p.m. and move down Central Avenue toward City Hall, where a rally is planned with speakers, live music, voter registration activities and more.
“We’re bringing everything to the table this year,” said Brandi Calvert, founder of Women’s March Air Capital.
“It’s about empowering women to educate themselves and each other on the issues women are facing here locally — in the state of Kansas and here in Wichita — and encouraging women to claim their voice.”
“Claim Your Voice” is the theme of this year’s march, which is focused on issues such as equal pay, domestic violence, sexual assault, immigration, foster care, racial profiling, police brutality and reproductive and mental health, Calvert said.
“At every level, whether it is school board or running for city council or running for governor, claim your voice because we need women in positions of authority to represent other women,” she said.
The first Wichita Women’s March in 2017 drew thousands of women and their supporters downtown the day after the inauguration of President Trump. Last year’s rally drew more than 1,200, according to local law enforcement estimates, Calvert said.
Immediately following this year’s march, Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley St. in Delano, will host an after-party with food trucks and live music.
Calvert said the Women’s March is about “lifting up the voices of women who are too often left out” — but it’s not for women only.
“Regardless of gender or religion or where you come from, everyone is welcome. Everyone that supports equal rights for one another,” she said.
“Even if this isn’t an issue that you feel affects you directly, it’s so important for us to show up for one another and be supportive.”
For more information, visit the group’s event page on Facebook.
