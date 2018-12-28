Done looking at your Christmas tree? These tree recycling locations are open

So, you put in that extra effort this year and bought a real needles-and-all Christmas tree. Now what?
Fortunately for those keeping it real this season, there are 22 locations in Sedgwick County where you turn this year’s holiday showpiece into next year’s mulch.
People can drop off their Christmas trees and help themselves to the mulch at the drop-off sites until Jan. 23. The trees don’t have to be any particular size.
Sedgwick Country Environmental Specialist Scott Bowen said the county has been providing this kind of service since the early 1990s. He said the service was started for environmental reasons.
“You can take that tree to the landfill, and it’s just going to sit there and rot away and you only get the one-time use out of it. . . . If you take it to us, we turn it into mulch, and you’re going to get multiple uses out of that tree.” Bowen said.
Bowen said any mulch at the drop-off site that was left behind by previous chopped-up trees is up for grabs on a first-come. first-serve basis.
“If you drive by and you see the mulch, feel free to take it,” Bowen said.
Bowen said the only thing the county asks is for trees to have all their decorations removed, as well as any plastic casing, before they are dropped off.
“It just saves us time,” he said.
Bowen said the county collects around 4,000 to 5,000 trees a year.
You can drop off your tree at any of the following locations:
In Wichita
▪ Boston Park, 6655 E. Zimmerly
▪ Buffalo Park, 10209 Hardtner
▪ College Hill United Methodist Church, 1st and Erie
▪ Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N. Arkansas
▪ Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. 9th St.
▪ Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St.
▪ Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N.
▪ Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.
▪ Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. S.
▪ South Linwood Park, Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon
Outside Wichita
▪ Cheney: E. South Avenue and Garfield
▪ Clearwater: Aquatic Center Parking Lot
▪ Colwich: 115 N. 3rd St.
▪ Derby: 2801 E. James
▪ Garden Plain: At the Water Tower
▪ Goddard: Means Park
▪ Kechi: 107 Sioux St.
▪ Maize: 201 S. Park
▪ Mount Hope: 400 S. Thomas
▪ Mulvane: 117 E. Main St.
▪ Park City: 6801 N. Hydraulic
▪ Valley Center: Veterans Park
