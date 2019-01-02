Formerly abandoned downtown church becomes ‘one-stop shop’ for Wichita homeless

Stephanie Parks, a recent pre-med graduate from Wichita State, checks the blood pressure of Miguel Acuna while working at a health clinic at the former Central Christian Church building at Central and Market. JayDoc Community Clinic, the KU-sponsored health clinic that treats patients at the church on Thursday nights, is run in collaboration with the Guadalupe Clinic, an outreach effort by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita that provides healthcare to the uninsured and to those that canÕt otherwise afford it. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle