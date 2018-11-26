Gas line work to close part of north Wichita commuter route this week

If you drive along 13th Street in north Wichita, your daily commute may be slowed by road work this week.

Kansas Gas Service crews are upgrading their system with a main replacement in the area of 13th Street between Waco and Broadway, said gas service spokesperson Dawn Tripp.

A detour will reroute westbound traffic on 13th Street between Market and Waco north to 17th Street. Eastbound traffic is not expected to be affected.

The projected is expected to be completed by the end of the week.