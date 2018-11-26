$65 million project will replace Broadway, I-235 interchange

Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135.
By
Up Next
Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135.
By

Local

Gas line work to close part of north Wichita commuter route this week

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

November 26, 2018 04:10 PM

If you drive along 13th Street in north Wichita, your daily commute may be slowed by road work this week.

Kansas Gas Service crews are upgrading their system with a main replacement in the area of 13th Street between Waco and Broadway, said gas service spokesperson Dawn Tripp.

A detour will reroute westbound traffic on 13th Street between Market and Waco north to 17th Street. Eastbound traffic is not expected to be affected.

The projected is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  