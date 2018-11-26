Woman with two daughters finds help after leaving abusive relationship

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
A Wichita woman made a sudden move out of an abusive relationship, putting her and her two daughters into a new living situation that was financially precarious.
“I had some money but I didn’t have enough money to cover everything,” she said.
The woman is one of hundreds who will apply this year and receive help from Share the Season. Donations to the program have helped cover some of her monthly bills.
“I usually don’t ask for help,” she wrote on her application to Share the Season. Applications are being taken through noon Dec. 14.
“I have always tried to do everything on my own. But … being under so much emotional distress I realized that I just need some help. My kids are my world and I just need a little help to get me back on the right track.”
That description is just what Share the Season tries to do for people who are working but run into problems that threaten to derail them.
“It was a very tough situation,” this applicant said.
Things now are “a lot less stressful. I have a little extra money to pay a deposit on an apartment, and get presents for my daughter’s birthday. I was really worried I wouldn’t be able to do anything for her.”
Share the Season “helps a lot, especially this time of year.”Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $43,000.
Among the donors:
Joyce Markley, in honor of Lunch Bunch; Mark and Barbara Martin; Roger and Gloria Martin; Mr. and Mrs. Steve G. McGregor; Mennonite Foundation; Janis E. Meredith, in honor of Glenn Meredith and Jill Niblack; Winnifred Millham; Belden Mills; Mr. and Mrs. Chris Montero; Kent E. Moxley; Wes Nelson; Mr. and Mrs. David L. Nibert; Craig and Jennifer Pate; Suzie Peak, in memory of Larry Peak and Elaine Nigh; Perfekta Aerospace; William G. Phillips; Larry and Donna Pierce; Tom Pott, in memory of Katie Pott; Dr. Gary and JoAnn Pottorff;
Bill and Marva Reeves; Lewis and Colleen M. Rogers; David and Rosemary Roskam; Douglass and Brenda Roth, in memory of Margaret Billinger; Joan Russell; Donna Schirer, in honor of Marshall Schirer; Jay and Carolyn Schlegel; Mr. and Mrs. John Siedhoff; Mr. and Mrs. Randy J. Simon, in honor of Freddy's Frozen Custard; Jill Skaggs; Jane and John W. Smart; Reva Smith, in memory of Paul Smith; James Sprowl; Donald Steelberg; Keith Stevens, in memory of Keeney Stevens; James and Jane Taylor; Bob and Elaine Todd; Doris Uhlig; Cary G. Utz; Shelley J. Von Merveldt.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon Dec. 14. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
Comments