Woman struggles to help support family of six as she deals with health problems

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
A woman who is awaiting two knee replacements and suffering from other health problems has been struggling on a fixed income to help support her family as her husband looks for work.
“I fell in 2016 and I damaged both of my knees,” said the woman, who is being helped by Share the Season this year. “I need to have knee replacement on both of my knees, and I can’t get the surgery done until I lose so much weight.” She is diabetic and has high blood pressure, and she has to be careful not to fall again. “My doctor doesn’t want me to go anywhere by myself.”
Her household includes four grandchildren whom she adopted. One of them is an adult who got laid off and is looking for work. The three other children are in their teens.
Her husband also got laid off from his job and is looking for work. The woman’s income, from Social Security and survivor’s benefits, is all that her family of six has right now.
She also has slow-growing thyroid cancer that has to be monitored.
She is grateful for the help she’s receiving from Share the Season.
“I feel like I’m really blessed. That really helps me a lot because when you live on a budget and you’re the only with the income, it’s really stressful. So I thank God for whatever blessings he gives me. I may not be able to do a lot of things or get out to do Christmas shopping, but I’m blessed in other ways. I have a house to live in and I have a car to get around in so that’s a real blessing.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
Since late last December, the program has raised more than $43,200.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon Dec. 14. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
