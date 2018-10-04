Downtown bike-share program doubling in size with 100 more bicycles, new locations

The downtown Wichita bike-share program that launched last year is more than doubling its size with additional locations and more bicycles.

Bike Share ICT is adding 100 more bicycles and 24 new locations in the coming weeks, said Becky Tuttle, community development director for Greater Wichita YMCA. The expansion is funded through a contribution from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Wichita Community Foundation.

“It was important to listen to the community and choose locations for growth where people are naturally gathering or visiting,” Tuttle said in a release. “We spent a lot of time analyzing data and maps with experts to ensure this growth and the new locations would benefit our residents and our visitors. College Hill, WSU and tourist spots were a few natural choices for growth.”

The bike-share program uses Zagster to provide more than 200 bicycles at stations throughout downtown Wichita and beyond for the community and visitors to use. The bikes are rented through a free phone app.

Annual memberships are $30, student annual memberships are $20 or riders can rent bikes for $3 an hour.

“Bike Share ICT has had a tremendous impact on the bike and pedestrian culture of our city,” Mayor Jeff Longwell said in a release. “I love seeing more and more people riding bikes, and I hope the success of this program will continue to spread the love for biking in our community.”