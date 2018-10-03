Final remnants of Wichita Wingnuts sold at auction

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.
Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Candlelight vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

