Two killed after driving through railroad crossing arms in Derby, sheriff says

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 01, 2018 12:31 PM

A driver and her passenger were killed after they drove through the railroad crossing arms while a train was headed their way, Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office told The Wichita Eagle.

Deputies were called to the crash at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday at the railroad crossing on 63rd Street South, just west of K-15 in Derby, Myers said.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that a 38-year-old female driver drove a truck through the barriers and was struck by the train.

The woman and a 39-year-old male passenger both died in the crash.

