Children playing with lighter and paper cause $45k in damage, Wichita Fire says

Children playing with a lighter and paper caused a house fire in east Wichita on Sunday morning, Wichita Fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said at a Monday news briefing.
When firefighters responded to the house fire at 942 S. Armour at 11:11 a.m. in the morning, crews saw smoke coming from a two-story duplex.
The department used “offensive tactics” and quickly got the fire under control, Ocadiz.
All the people in the home — two adults and seven children — were evacuated, he said.
The official cause of the fire is “juvenile fire play,” Ocadiz said. The children were playing with the lighter in a bedroom-area of the duplex.
The ages of the children were not released.
The fire caused $35,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damage to the contents.
