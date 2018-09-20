Joyland owners put the abandoned amusement park up for sale

The owners of Joyland Amusement Park are putting the land up for sale.

Joyland opened in Wichita in 1949 and permanently closed in 2006. Since then, the former amusement park has fallen to vandalism, overgrowth, graffiti, trespassers and neglect. Last month, one of the last rides left at the park — The Whacky Shack — was destroyed by a fire.

McCurdy Auction will auction the 57-acre property where the former park lays in ruin on Nov. 7. The site will be split into two separate parcels of commercial land up for sale: 42 acres north of the Gypsum Creek and 15 acres south of the creek. The two parcels can be bought separately or as one purchase, according to the McCurdy website.

The land is in southeast WIchita, near 31st Street South and Hillside.

The Nelson family told the auctioneers they are proud they were able to provide a place for good, quality entertainment for generations of families, but “it’s time for the next chapter.”

Braden McCurdy, CEO and auctioneer of McCurdy Auction, said the property offers a tremendous redevelopment opportunity with frontage along I-135, Southeast Blvd., Hillside and surrounding city streets.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the new owners will transform this Wichita legacy into,” McCurdy said in a statement on the auction’s website.

The auction website strongly advises people not to enter the abandoned amusement park, due to the potentially dangerous conditions.

The auction will happen on-site, with online bidding available at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 7. There is no minimum and no reserve to be met for the property. Any property left on the premises at the time of sale will be considered abandoned property.

