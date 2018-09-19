This main downtown Wichita street will be shut down for most of the weekend

Douglas will be less of a street and more of a party venue this weekend.

Portions of the street will be closed throughout most of the day on both Saturday and Sunday, so anyone trying to get downtown should plan accordingly.

The first Douglas closing will last from about 5 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, when the annual Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff fills up Douglas between Waco and Main. The event, which always draws big crowds downtown, will have chili competitor booths set up in the street with many other events happening on the adjacent Kennedy Plaza in front of Century II.

Then, on Sunday, Douglas will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Glenn in Delano all the way to Bluff in College Hill for the second annual Open Streets ICT event, which will fill Douglas with food trucks, activities and thousands of people walking and biking.

If you’re itching for some Douglas time, though, you can attend the chili cookoff starting at noon on Saturday. Tasting kits are $5. Or, you can attend Open Streets ICT from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.