‘Little fighter’ is back home after a softball struck 6-year-old Kansas girl’s head

Six-year-old Paizlee Crumby was at her mom’s coed softball game when she and her older sister went into the dugout to get some snack money, her mom told KOAM.
While the sisters were in the dugout, “an overthrown ball hit Paizlee in the back of the head,” her mom, Stephanie, told the station.
The impact from the softball knocked the Kansas girl unconscious, and she was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the Crumby family. That was on July 14.
Now about three months later — after “a very tough battle,” including a surgery to remove part of her skull and take out a blood clot — Paizlee is back home with her family in Fort Scott.
“BIG NEWS: My little bestfriend is coming home tomorrow,” her aunt Kim Crumby posted to Facebook on Sept. 6. “No more feeding tube, monitors ... To say I’m proud of this little fighter is an understatement.”
“It has been a long journey in the hospital,” Paizlee’s dad, Zachary Crumby, posted to Facebook. “She is a little sad that she is leaving the wonderful staff here at children’s mercy and I couldn’t be happier she had all of them helping her along the way.”
But her journey is far from over.
“We have a long road,” Stephanie told KOAM. “ We still have another big surgery ahead of us to put the skull back in place, but the way she’s handled all the others, I don’t see any problem with it.”
Throughout her time in the hospital, Paizlee was “full of laughs, sassiness & ornery as ever,” Kim Crumby posted.
For now, Paizlee is wearing a pink helmet that protects the part of her brain still exposed, KOAM reported, and she is using a wheelchair.
And even with a “nickel sized spot of permanent brain damage,” Stephanie told KOAM that her family is blessed that Paizlee is able to play Trouble at home.
“I win all the time,” Paizlee told the station.
“Thank you all so much for the prayers the support and all the help you have given,” Zachary Crumby posted to Facebook.
Comments