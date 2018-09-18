Candlelight Vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The suspect in the case is dead. (Sept. 16, 2018)
Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an “officer-involved shooting” at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.
According to a Sedgwick County sheriff’s report, an autopsy report and a recording of emergency radio traffic obtained from Broadcastify.com, both Trimmell sons were her home when one fired a handgun at his mother. One son is 14, the other 12.
When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door of the apartment described by the caller. A person inside answered the door while wearing underwear and latex gloves, refused to answer questions and slammed the door shut, police said.
Eula West, 91, retired Wednesday as the lobby receptionist at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, where she worked for 49 years. She tells a story of how she once had to cut a sheriff's lieutenant's hair at the front desk.
People are being asked to park at Air Capital Flight Line off of Oliver for this weekend's air show. Shuttles will run from that location to the "Frontiers in Flight" airshow at McConnell Air Force Base.
Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said two women were killed in a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. An SUV collided with a car when the car turned left. The car's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver at a hospital.
The Riley County posted this aerial drone footage taken in Manhattan on September 3, 2018. The Corps of Engineers reported rainfall around 8.9 inches and around 3-4 inches fell in Riley County overnight.
Kyle Kempton and Christy Rollings made their first court appearance on Tuesday. Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant child in a west Wichita motel room last week.
