Kansas high school student and son of Wichita TV reporter dies after fall, officials say

A Kansas high school student and son of a Wichita television reporter has died in a fall, officials said.
Isaiah Davis Andres, a junior at Peabody-Burns Middle School/High School, died Saturday evening from injuries he sustained from a fall, school officials said in a Facebook post. Isaiah is the son of KSN TV reporter Craig Andres.
“It’s just a terrible accident,” said Peabody Superintendent Ron Traxson. “He was very talented in whatever he chose to put his efforts into. It is a great loss.”
Isaiah had played football in previous years, but was focusing on music this year, Traxson said. He said Isaiah was the main percussionist in the band and a lead singer in the vocal music program.
Grief counselors will be available this week for students during school hours, officials said.
“We are a small district, and everybody is pretty close,” Traxson said.
Traxson said Isaiah was visiting his mother in the Kansas City area when he fell from a significant height.
“The KSN family is grieving with Craig and his family at this time,” said Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, the KSN news director. “Many of us got to know Isaiah over the years, as he and his brother would come in to visit Craig at the station. His warm smile and willingness to talk to anyone was always welcome in the newsroom. Craig and his family have asked for prayers at this time.”
Anyone wanting to send a card or message of support to Craig can send them to KSN 833 N. Main, Wichita, Kansas, 67203.
Peabody is a town of about 1,200 people 40 miles northeast of Wichita.
