‘Round-the-clock’ snuggles planned for baby orangutan born at Sedgwick County Zoo

Zookeepers are planning “round-the-clock” feedings and snuggles for a baby girl orangutan born at the Sedgwick County Zoo while her mother recovers from a C-section.
The healthy baby girl was born to Daisy the orangutan at 8:14 a.m. Friday after laboring through the night, zoo officials said in a release. Daisy went into labor on Thursday afternoon, but the baby was delivered via C-section after she encountered complications. The baby was delivered by Dr. Laura Whisler and Dr. Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN.
“Daisy is recovering well, and will require plenty of time to heal,” the release said. “Zookeepers are currently caring for the baby and will provide round-the-clock feedings and snuggles until Daisy is able to take over.”
Keepers will wear handmade shirts with fleece fringe that simulates fur to help the baby hone her instinct to cling to her mother, the release said.
Daisy and her baby will remain behind-the-scenes to allow for recover and bonding, but regular updates are expected in Facebook and Instagram posts, officials said.
“This is the third baby for Daisy, 36, the third for dad Panji, 22, and an important birth for the Sumatran orangutan population,” the release said. “Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered in the wild largely due to deforestation for palm oil plantations.”
Comments