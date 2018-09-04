Two women killed when SUV crashes into turning car in south Wichita, police say

Two women were killed in a south Wichita crash Tuesday afternoon when an SUV collided with their car, officials said.
Emergency crews were called to 31st Street South and Turnpike Drive at 2:25 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.
A car was westbound on 31st Street South when it turned left toward southbound Turnpike Drive, police Officer Paul Cruz said. An eastbound SUV then crashed into the passenger’s side of the turning car, and the car was knocked off the road and onto nearby grass.
Firefighters arrived first and immediately pronounced the 20-year-old female passenger of the car as dead at the scene, Cruz said. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of an SUV, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cruz said.
The SUV would have driven over a hilly overpass crossing the Kansas Turnpike just before the crash. There is a stoplight at the intersection.
Cruz said 31st Street South will remain closed in both directions between Hillside and Oliver as police investigate the crash.
Comments