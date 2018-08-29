Fiery early-morning crash on Kansas interstate kills three from Illinois, troopers say

Three people from Illinois were killed in a fiery crash on a Kansas interstate early Wednesday morning, troopers say.
A westbound 2007 Chevy Silverado struck the rear of a Volvo semi’s trailer about a mile east of the I-70 and K-14 junction in Ellsworth County, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states. The crash was reported at around 1 a.m.
The pickup veered into a ditch and caught fire after the crash, the report states. All three people inside were killed. They were identified as Reginald Miller, 32, and Darrin Stutzman, 20, of Arthur, Ill., and Matthew Herschberger, 16, of Arcola, Ill.
The 43-year-old Mississippi man driving the semi had a possible injury, the report states. A 26-year-old Iowa man who was moving from the semi sleeper to the front passenger seat when the crash happened was uninjured.
