A small plane crashed southwest of Hutchinson on Wednesday, officials said.

The plane crash landed at Centennial Road and Mills Avenue along U.S. 50 about a mile north of Partridge, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

We are assisting @KHPRecruiting with a crash landing at Centennial/Mills roads. No injuries, avoid the area please. pic.twitter.com/TOvXFgXn4d — Reno County Sheriff (@RenoCoSheriff) August 29, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.