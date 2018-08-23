‘Potential contagious disease outbreak’: Animal Shelter closed until 1 p.m., police say

The Wichita Animal Shelter is closed until 1 Thursday afternoon as police deal with “a potential contagious disease outbreak,” according to a tweet from the Wichita Police Department Twitter account.
“There was a potential Parvo outbreak,” Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in an email.
“Staff are doing a thorough cleaning and the shelter will open at 1 p.m. today,” Davidson said Thursday morning.
Dogs possibly affected by the outbreak were removed by rescuers as a precaution, Davidson said.
