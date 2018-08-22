Andover-based Vornado recalls 350,000 space heaters after man dies in fire

A local company’s space heaters have been recalled for a second time after a 90-year-old Minnesota man died in a fire caused by one of the units, a news release about the recall says.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Vornado Air LLC, an Andover-based company, was recalling 350,000 electric space heaters after determining the space heater poses fire and burn hazards.
The model being recalled, VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters, has caused at least 19 fires that have been reported to Vornado, the release says. This product was originally recalled in April, but has been re-announced after the man’s death was attributed to a fire caused by one of the units.
The space heaters are manufactured in China and sold at some of the most popular retailers in the country, including Bed, Bath and Beyond; Home Depot; Menards; Orchard Supply; and Target. The units were also sold on Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com, and other websites between August 2009 and March 2018 for about $30.
In December 2017, a 90-year-old man in Chanhassan, Minnesota, died in a fire caused by his Vornado space heater, the release says.
The recall was voluntary by the company, the release says. It’s called a “Fast Track” recall because it’s meant to quickly announce the recall and “remedy to protect consumers.”
If you have one of these space heaters, you should stop using it and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement unit, the release says.
You can do that by calling 855-215-5131 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, or online at www.vornado.com by clicking on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls by clicking on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button.
