Do you owe child support involving DCF in Kansas? Here’s how to get your warrant lifted

If you are one of the more than 1,000 people across Kansas who have warrants for failing to pay child support, you can get the warrant lifted later this month, officials say.

Parents who have bench warrants on their child support cases involving the Department for Children and Families can get them lifted on amnesty day on Aug. 31, said DCF spokesperson Taylor Forrest. They must pay either $500 or two months’ worth of support, whichever is the lesser amount.

There are more than 1,100 people statewide who have warrants for failing to pay child support, Forrest said. More than 100 non-custodial parents went to DCF offices last year on amnesty day to discuss their cases, but not all of them had active bench warrants.

“Every year, DCF holds this amnesty day to help Kansans who face prosecution for failure to pay child support get back on track with their payments,” Forrest said. “This, in turn, allows for Kansas children to receive the support they deserve. The amnesty day opens the door for non-custodial parents to invest in their children.”

In Wichita, non-custodial parents can report to the 18th Judicial District at 2755 E. 19th St. N. between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in the state, parents can report to:

▪ Sunflower Child Support Services, 205 E. 7th St., Suite 400A, in Hays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

▪ Vertias HHS, 707 Minnesota Ave., Suite 500, in Kansas City between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ YoungWilliams, 500 N. Rogers Rd., in Olathe between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ YoungWilliams, 120 SE. 6th St., Suite 106, in Topeka between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, DCF started posting online mugshots of child support “evaders” who owed more than $5,000. The site lists the person’s name, photo, the amount owed, the number of children to whom they owe support and where they were last seen.

Officials found one of the evaders after DCF received a tip on the first day the website was up, the governor’s office said in April.