Wichita police drop lip-sync video showcasing unity

The Wichita Police Department released its lip-sync challenge video on Facebook on Thursday, and based on the comments section, it was worth the wait.
- Teajai Kimsey: “Wow! Amazing representation of our city, the people, and the police department!”
- Amber Henning: “Fantastic job everyone! That made me really proud of this city! Love it!”
- Robin Bradley: “Awesome job guys, worth the wait!”
Here are some highlights of the video, which features the song “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.
- Chief Gordon Ramsay gets “the line.” The video producer said “Seven Nation Army” was selected because it’s a perfect fit for this city, and it includes “I’m going to Wichita” at the start of its fifth verse. Ramsay, who arrived in Wichita from Duluth, Minnesota, in 2016, gets the line.
- The video is shot in four corners of the city — the different bureaus — and culminates when the groups converge in front of City Hall.
- Officer A.J. Villegas shreds on electric guitar. Sgt. Scott Moon slaps the bass. It looks like they’re actually playing the song.
- A concert scene shot at the Keeper of the Plains with the fires raging, and cops working their musical instruments, brings the whole video home.
- Max Frish, the video producer, makes a cameo appearance in the backseat of a police car.
- Mayor Jeff Longwell makes a brief appearance in the video, as do City Council member Jeff Blubaugh and former council member Lavonta Williams.
Wichita police spent last week shooting the video, which was produced by Frish Media, throughout the city. Prior to its release, off-duty officers were sighted filming at Friends University, the Keeper of the Plains and Old Town Square.
