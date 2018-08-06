Work on K-96 to last for several months near I-235

Motorists should brace for delays for a few months as road crews begin repairs on parts of K-96 in north Wichita.
A Kansas Department of Transportation bridge project began on eastbound K-96 at I-235 and North Meridian on Monday. K-96 was reduced to one lane over I-235, according to a KDOT news release.
The exit from K-96 to Meridian will be closed until October, too. To get to Meridian, drivers will have to detour onto southbound I-235, exit at 25th Street, turn around and go north on I-235.
KDOT also is planning repairs on ramps and eastbound and westbound K-96 from the Arkansas River bridge to Seneca. The work will require lane and ramp closures that have not yet been scheduled, the release said. Updates will be posted on a weekly report for Wichita highway projects. You can go to https://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/WichitaMetro/default.asp for more information.
The project is expected to be completed in late November.
