Convoy of Hope ‘all about treating people with respect and preserving human dignity’

In its sixth year in Wichita, Convoy of Hope — a faith-based, nonprofit organization whose mission is to “feed the world” — wanted to move “beyond the kids stuff,” said Stacie Cathcart, executive director of Convoy Hope Wichita.
Sure, there was plenty of that on Saturday, too, she said. And that’s the point of the event: to give hope and food to hungry children. But it takes much more than giving food to children once a year to make a real change in people’s lives, Cathcart said.
“That’s what’s so special about this event,” Cathcart said. “We bring in other nonprofits and groups that do what we do one day out of the year 365 days a year, and we try to connect people to resources that will help them long-term.”
Convoy of Hope Wichita threw up tents and hauled in groceries at two locations this year: McAdams Park on 13th near I-135, and Bethel Life Center at 3777 S. Meridian. Estimated attendance was 16,000 between the two sites.
At McAdams, hundreds stood in line before the official start time, and when the gates opened, people poured into the park. And everyone needed something a little bit different. A teenager who had his backpack stolen last spring. A foster child who lost all of her books in a move from one home to another. A single mom looking for a job.
One of the most important parts of long-term improvements, Cathcart said, is getting into the workforce.
“There are a lot of barriers to that,” Cathcart said. “Some people have a criminal record. Some people can’t afford child care. Some people can’t work the long, odd hours some jobs require.”
That’s why the workforce training center and resume writing booths at the event were so important, Cathcart said. That connection could lead to a job that could turn from a job to a career, she said.
Everyone walked away with two bags of groceries — stocked with cereal, pancake mix, mac ‘n cheese, and canned foods.
Kids received new backpacks, books, shoes, balloons, hot dogs, snow cones, sports physicals and immunizations.
For many of the children, it was important for Cathcart to make sure they had something new to start the school year.
“I needed a new backpack — bad,” said 13-year-old Deandre Johnson. “I don’t even care what this one looks like — at least the straps aren’t broke.”
Adults received updated resumes, housing information, resources for people getting out of prison, and workforce training programs.
It was all free, provided by donations to the organization throughout the year.
Shannon Satterfield, a Convoy of Hope volunteer and teacher in the Wichita district, said she’s passionate about people with hard lives because she knows what it’s like to feel trapped. And she aims to lead by example with her students, many whom she ran into Saturday at McAdam’s Park.
No one’s station in life is permanent, Satterfield said, and a large number of people in Wichita are one bad decision away from needing help.
“It’s all about treating people with respect and preserving human dignity,” Satterfield said. “That’s what hope’s about.”
Satterfield struggled to pinpoint which part of the event was most important to helping improve people’s lives.
“It’s all a puzzle,” Satterfield said. “If you don’t have a job, you can’t get shoes for your kids, you can’t afford a haircut — then it’s harder to get a job. So all of the resources out here are important, trying to get to the heart of the problem and help people.
“It’s about love — showing love and giving love,” Satterfield said.
Comments