Two libraries to close under Wichita budget proposal

Public libraries in two of Wichita’s lower-income neighborhoods — Evergreen and Linwood — would close over the next two years under a proposal from City Manager Robert Layton.
Layton also has proposed changes at CityArts, Old Cowtown Museum and the animal shelter, where private or nonprofit groups would operate those facilities while city staff would provide maintenance and oversight.
Layton made the recommendations Tuesday as the Wichita City Council got its first public briefing on the annual budget.
According to the proposal, the Linwood branch library, near Hydraulic and Mount Vernon in south Wichita, would close in 2019.
The Evergreen branch, at 2601 N. Arkansas in north Wichita, would close in 2020, “as the library system transitions to a different model,” city officials said.
The proposal calls for no changes to the local mill levy.
L.W. Clapp Golf Course in south Wichita would close Sept. 30 under the budget proposal — a move approved by the Wichita Park Board earlier this month. In addition, Layton has proposed “seasonal furloughs and rolling winter closures” at city golf courses.
“Without adjustments, the Golf Fund will be unsustainable,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.
The proposed library branch closures come just weeks after the city opened the Advanced Learning Library at Second and McLean in downtown Wichita. The new, $38 million library replaced the aging Central Library at 223 S. Main, which is vacant.
A study by Wichita State University last year, which analyzed the populations around each Wichita library branch, found that the typical Linwood patrons are blue-collar labor and service workers making $30,000 a year or less, with a high-school education.
The Evergreen branch serves a significant number of Hispanic residents, the study said, who have less access to technology and a need for English literacy programs. The branch also serves a high number of retirees, the study said.
Earlier this year the library closed its Comotara branch in northeast Wichita, which operated inside the Dillons store at 21st and Rock Road. The library lost its rent-free space because the store wanted to expand its services to customers.
Layton’s proposal calls for changing the operating model at CityArts, a gallery and classroom space in Old Town Square. Beginning next year, “a private partner” would operate the gallery and boutique while the city would provide art classes, the plan says.
At Old Cowtown Museum, operations would change in 2020 to a model where the city provides maintenance and oversight while a non-profit operates the facility, the proposal says.
Operations at the city’s animal shelter would change in July 2019, the plan says. A private partner, rather than the Wichita Police Department, would operate the shelter. “This would allow WPD to focus on animal control enforcement,” the plan says.
Layton’s proposal calls for replacing four police stations and five fire stations, at a cost of $41.5 million.
It also calls for $33.9 million to fund downtown projects, including improvements to Douglas Avenue, First Street and Second Street, and $22 million for the city’s aquatics plan.
A combination of tax increment financing, STAR bonds, guest tax funds and general obligation bonds would finance a planned $79 million redevelopment of the west bank of the Arkansas River, according to the proposal.
“Debt levels will increase, but not beyond benchmark levels, and would decrease toward the end of the 10-year planning schedule,” officials said in the news release.
