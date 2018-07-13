Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign for Kansas congressional candidate

Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
