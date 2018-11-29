Gas prices fall below $2 a gallon at some Wichita locations

Drivers getting ready for weekend travels can enjoy knowing that gas prices fell below $2 a gallon at some Wichita locations today.
According to-self reporters on WichigaGasPrices.com, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Wichita is $1.97 at the Phillips 66 on Tyler and Kellogg.
A gallon of gas at some QuikTrip locations in west, northeast and south Wichita are all $1.99 a gallon, according to Wichita Gas Prices.
Some other locations, though, including the Phillips 66 at Kellogg and Lark, are still $2.19.
GasBuddy reports that the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.07, and the lowest price is $1.97.
AAA Kansas reports that the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Wichita is $2.11. Last month, the average was $2.25. This time last year, drivers were paying an average of $2.27 a gallon.
