Spirit AeroSystems employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID

Employees of Spirit AeroSystems will need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to stay employed with one of the world’s largest aerostructures manufacturers.

This comes after President Joe Biden mandated all federal contractors receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a Federal contractor, Spirit AeroSystems supports work with the Department of Defense and other agencies. As reinforced by our recently announced segment changes, Spirit is dedicated to growing our Defense business,” Spirit said in an email to employees. “This means Spirit must be compliant with the Federal Executive Order for contractors and require vaccinations for our U.S. workforce.”

To maintain Spirit employment, workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, according to the email obtained by McClatchy. This was the date set in Biden’s Executive Order.

“The only allowed exceptions are for employees who have requested and been approved for an accommodation due to a medical condition or religious belief that prevents them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination,” the email says.

Employees who have not yet received a COVID vaccine are encouraged to do so immediately, according to the internal company communication.

To be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, those who choose the Moderna vaccine must have their first dose by Oct. 27; Pfizer recipients must have the first dose by Nov. 3; and those getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson have until Nov. 24.

“To assist employees who are not yet vaccinated, Spirit is working with local healthcare providers to administer vaccines free of charge,” the email says.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot that has full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though the other two brands have emergency use authorization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say all three COVID-19 vaccines are safe and people should not wait for a specific brand.

Employees who are already vaccinated against the virus are asked to send their documentation to covidrtw@spiritaero.com by Oct. 8.

“The Company will verify vaccination status for employees,” the email says. “Any employee who does not provide proof of vaccinated status will be treated as unvaccinated under all applicable Spirit COVID-19 related policies and procedures, unless or until such proof is provided. Providing false documentation related to vaccination status will result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

Spirit AeroSystems is the largest private employer in Wichita and one of the largest in Kansas.