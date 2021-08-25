Booster shot of J&J COVID vaccine significantly increases protection, data show

File photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. AP

People who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine would benefit from a second shot, or booster, of the same vaccine about eight months later to strengthen protection against the virus, according to new data the company released Wednesday.

Laboratory study results showed a J&J booster shot increased the level of antibodies nine-fold in those who had already received the vaccine compared to the level of antibodies a person has one month after receiving the first dose.

Earlier data from the company found a single dose already generates adequate protection against COVID-19 for at least eight months after vaccination, but as more dangerous versions of the coronavirus spread, including the delta variant, the developers have acknowledged the need for extra protection to combat any waning immunity.

“We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

Experts believe the delta variant triggered the pandemic’s fourth wave, sending unprecedented numbers of vulnerable children and unvaccinated adults to the hospital. There have been more than 38 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. since the pandemic began, including more than 630,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

White House health officials announced last week they are recommending booster COVID-19 shots for all adult Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to maximize and prolong protection against severe disease and death beginning the week of Sept. 20. Booster shots would be administered at least eight months after receipt of a person’s second dose.

But the nation’s booster plan is still pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until then, the recommendation holds only for adults. White House experts said they are leaving it up to the FDA to decide if a booster shot is safe for children between 12 and 17 years old.

And what about those who received the J&J vaccine?

Experts said they anticipate people who got the J&J shot will also need booster doses, but more data is needed before officials can recommend them. That’s because the J&J shots were not administered in people until March, months after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines first rolled out.

People with weakened immune systems can currently get their third dose — but those who received J&J are not yet allowed to receive an additional shot, officials said, citing a lack of data.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Still, research shows it’s safer to gain immunity from vaccines than from natural infection, and that vaccine-derived antibodies are more robust. An April study that has not been peer-reviewed found that two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines offered 10 times higher levels of antibodies compared to those developed after natural infection.

More than 171.3 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 24 — about 52% of the total population, according to a CDC tracker. Of those, 14.1 million have received the J&J shot.

Does the J&J vaccine protect against the delta variant?

Data from July showed the J&J COVID-19 vaccine spurred antibody activity against the delta variant — “at an even higher level” compared to the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

In all, it was 85% effective against severe/critical disease and protected against hospitalization and death.

Though other research found the delta variant, as well as a list of other variants spreading across the globe, led to a 3.2- to 4.9-fold decrease in the level of antibodies produced after vaccination with the J&J shot compared to D614G, a previous coronavirus strain.

The researchers of that study said their findings highlight the benefits of a booster shot to “increase protection against the variants.”

When will the J&J vaccine be approved?

The FDA approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first of the three COVID-19 shots available in the U.S. to be upgraded from an emergency use authorization (EUA) to full approval.

For children aged 12 to 15, the vaccine can still be administered under an EUA, as well as third doses for certain immunocompromised individuals.

However, it’s unclear when the J&J vaccine will be formally approved. The shot still remains available for adults under an EUA.

Officials expect Moderna, which has already submitted its data for the process, to receive full approval in the coming weeks as it also remains available for adults under an EUA.