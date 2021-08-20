Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: COVID boosters for all, diabetes, hair loss & more

Qdaziae Williams, 10, is tested for COVID-19 by Dr. Kenny Banh during a mass testing event for coronavirus in Fresno, California, in June 2020. Here’s what you need to know regarding coronavirus for the week of Aug. 13-19, 2021. Fresno Bee file

Each week, we offer you a roundup of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 37.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, Aug. 20, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 625,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 210 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 4.4 million reported deaths.

More than 169.5 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 18 — about 51% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows. About 62% of adults and 60% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Here’s what happened between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All adult Americans may soon be able to get a COVID booster shot

White House health officials announced they are recommending booster COVID-19 shots for all adult Americans to maximize and prolong protection against severe disease and death. The recommendation came several days after the Food and Drug Administration and CDC said immunocompromised people can currently get third doses.

People could get booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20, at least eight months after receipt of their second dose.

This doesn’t mean you can rush to your local pharmacy and get a third dose now, officials said. The booster plan is still pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s everything to know about the nation’s booster shot plan.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Can people with diabetes get a third COVID-19 shot?

People with weakened immune systems are now eligible to receive a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to boost their protection against COVID-19.

The green light was based on several studies that showed some immunocompromised people may not develop as robust antibody responses to the vaccines — or any at all. But people with diabetes were left out of the CDC’s list of conditions that qualify someone for the additional dose.

Now, support groups are urging the CDC to consider the COVID-19 risks people with diabetes face.

Do all kids spread COVID-19 equally? Babies and toddlers do it the most

Children who are 3 and younger may be more likely to spread the coronavirus to siblings and caregivers in their home than older children, according to a new study.

The findings are particularly sobering now that pediatric COVID-19 cases are at their highest since the pandemic began — and as a new school year begins. They also upend long-standing assumptions that kids are less likely to spread the coronavirus just because their chances of becoming seriously ill are lower than adults.

Continue reading to learn what else the study found.

Immunocompromised people can now get a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Some people with weakened immune systems can now receive a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines to boost their protection against COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization, noting that additional doses are allowed only for “certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.”

An advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to officially recommend the third shot on Aug. 13, and added a list of conditions that could make someone eligible for the additional dose.

Here’s what to know.

Can COVID-19 cause you to lose your hair?

Hair naturally experiences periods of rest and growth, meaning loss is a part of the equation. But some people who have recovered from COVID-19 say they find alarming clumps of hair in their brushes or bath tubs months after their infection subsides.

In severe cases, some people lose as much as a third of their hair. A few small studies have found a connection between coronavirus and hair loss. However, more research is needed before public health leaders can officially declare it a COVID-19 side effect.

But worry not, experts say. It’s normal ⁠— and most importantly, temporary.

Stroke history may explain why Black people are more likely to die of COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, communities of colors have faced the highest risks of severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death.

Now, a new study says history of stroke — a known risk factor for coronavirus-related death — may be one reason that explains why Black people, in particular, have greater likelihoods of dying from the disease than people of other races and ethnicities.

An analysis of nearly 9,000 hospitalized adults with COVID-19 found that Black patients were three times more likely to have had a stroke before contracting the coronavirus than non-Black patients, even after researchers accounted for other risk factors for stroke, including age, sex, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, alcohol intake and history of smoking.

National park visitors must wear masks again regardless of vaccination status

If you’re planning a visit to a national park, you’ll need to pack a mask — even if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The National Park Service said all tourists and employees will be required to wear masks where there are crowds — both indoors and outdoors.

The mask mandate comes as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and wearing masks is required regardless of vaccination status or the level of community transmission. It will be in effect until further notice.

Poll: Support grows for COVID-19 vaccine mandates at work

More workers support employers implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a new poll.

A Gallup survey found that 36% of workers said they “strongly favor” vaccine mandates in their workplace, while 29% “strongly oppose.” The poll was conducted July 19-26.

Overall, 52% of respondents are in favor of vaccine mandates, while 38% are opposed and 10% are neutral.