Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 safety in Wichita Public Schools

Wichita Public Schools will not require face masks or COVID-19 vaccines during the 2021-22 academic year, although they are strongly encouraged. (June 30, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

More than 49,000 students enrolled in Wichita Public Schools will return to classrooms this week. Orientation for sixth and ninth graders is Wednesday and other K-12 students will start their school year Thursday.

District officials have stressed that keeping students learning in-person is a top priority this school year, even as the COVID-19 delta variant surges.

Here are some answers to common questions about COVID-19 safety procedures in Wichita schools:

Will masks be required in Wichita Public Schools?

The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday to “strongly recommend” masking indoors for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, but stopped short of implementing a mask mandate. However, visitors to public schools, meaning anyone without an official WPS student or staff ID badge, will be required to mask up.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students will be required to wear masks while riding the school bus.

What happens if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19?

Students or staff experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, notify their school or work site and call 973-4790 to schedule free testing. Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be required to isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days and remain fever free for at least 72 hours without medication before returning to school.

What happens if a student or staff member comes in contact with someone who tested positive?

A school nurse or district Health Services employee will follow up with students and staff who test positive to conduct contact tracing. Someone is considered a “close contact” of a confirmed case if they were within six feet of the person who tested positive for 10 minutes or longer or if they were coughed or sneezed on.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If both parties were wearing masks at the time of exposure, the close contact may continue to attend school or work if they remain symptom-free and wear a mask for 14 days. If either the close contact or the person who tested positive were not wearing a mask at the time of exposure and the close contact is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they must also receive daily rapid antigen testing for 8 days to remain in school.

Who can get vaccinated?

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Sedgwick County Health Department is administering vaccines at the former Downtown Library at 223 S. Main. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are encouraged. Vaccines are also available at many area pharmacies. Anyone with questions about the vaccine can call 316-660-1029.

How often will the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols be reevaluated?

The school board’s next meeting is Aug. 23 and only one meeting is scheduled for September. But board members say they are committed to monitoring virus trends closely and may convene special meetings to reevaluate district safety protocols at any point.

What online learning from options are available for students?

The district still offers virtual learning options through the Education Imagine Academy, but the MySchool Remote program implemented last school year will not be available, per a decision by the Kansas State Department of Education and the Kansas Legislature.

How is the delta variant different from other strains of COVID-19?

The delta variant, which accounted for 93% of new U.S. cases in the last two weeks of July, is 40% to 60% more contagious than the already highly transmissible alpha variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people infected with the delta variant can transmit it to others, including fully vaccinated children and adults, although unvaccinated people are still at the highest risk.

How are the unions for teachers and support staff responding to USD 259’s back-to-school plans?

Esau Freeman, the business representative for the SEIU Local 513 union that represents non-teacher school support staff, said he feels much better about return-to-school plans this year compared to last year. He worries, however, that because of the delta variant, schools will see outbreaks of the virus within a few weeks of opening that would push the school board into another emergency meeting to consider a mask mandate.

He also would have liked to see the school board make a strong suggestion that employees be vaccinated. While he doesn’t support a vaccine requirement, he believes the district could implement incentives, such as a small bonus for vaccinated workers or a discount on health insurance, that would help. Recently, USD 259 and SEIU Local 513 agreed to a memorandum of understanding that would provide up to 10 additional days of paid time off for vaccinated employees who must quarantine because of the coronavirus. Workers must show proof of full vaccination by Nov. 1 to receive the leave.

A representative for the United Teachers of Wichita, the district’s teachers’ union, did not respond to requests for an interview in time for publication.