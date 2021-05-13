Sedgwick County offering COVID vaccine to ages 12 to 15

Sedgwick County has now opened up the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

Sedgwick County has about 45,000 people between the ages of 12 to 17, the county says.

Walk-ins are available for that age group starting Thursday. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12 to 15; the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only approved for ages 18 and up.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent’s or guardian’s permission to receive the vaccine, according to the county. Additionally, if age cannot be proven with an ID or birth certificate, then the guardian will need to sign a form that states the child’s age.

The Sedgwick County Health Department offers the vaccine at a few locations. A list of those locations and other vaccine providers can be found at sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule. Appointments for anyone 12 and older can also be made online.

The Pfizer vaccine for children is the same as the vaccine for adults, officials say. The vaccine requires two shots, administered three weeks apart.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously approved for people 16 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization of the shots to ages 12 to 15 earlier in the week and a government advisory committee recommended the use of the vaccine to that age group Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech was studied in more than 2,000 kids ages 12 to 15,” the Associated Press said. “There were no cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated kids compared with 16 in the group given dummy shots. Kids also developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than vaccinated adults.”