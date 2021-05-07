As Kansas passes 5,000 COVID deaths, governor warns about becoming number to number

File photo.

The state of Kansas reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, pushing Kansas past 5,000 deaths and prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to order flags to half-staff until sundown Sunday.

“We cannot become numb to the significance of this number,” Kelly said in a news release. “That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”

It took more than seven months to pass 1,000 deaths, another roughly 1.5 months to surpass 2,000 deaths, less than one month to exceed 3,000 deaths; about one more month to pass 4,000, and then a little over two months to surpass 5,000.

Friday’s numbers showed a two-day increase of 467 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 62 hospitalizations, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas has had a total of 310,582 cases, 10,374 hospitalizations and 5,016 deaths.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday increased by six to 753, according to the KDHE. Sedgwick County has a total of 56,475 cases.