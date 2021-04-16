Coronavirus update: Kansas ends week with 1,625 new cases and 23 deaths

File photo.

Kansas ended the week with 1,625 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, making for the first uptick in three weeks for new cases but a drop in deaths from last week.

The state now has had a total of 305,861 cases, 9,944 hospitalizations and 4,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment figures released Friday.

Cases by date symptoms started have been mostly dropping since hitting a high of 3,893 on Nov. 9. Although, the trend line seems to have leveled off the past month.

Daily hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, both for confirmed or suspect COVID-19, saw a dramatic drop since reaching a high at the beginning of December, but have started to level off during April.

Deaths hit a high of 63 on Dec. 22 and have been mostly dropping since then.

Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 adversely affect older people. More than 55% of the hospitalizations are people 65 and older and about 65.5% of deaths are people ages 75 and older.

Cases hit a high of 50,198, or 16.4%, in the 25-34 age group and then fall off in both directions.

Vaccine

Since Wednesday, the percent of Kansans with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine went from 35% to 35.9%, according to the KDHE.

The percent of people fully vaccinated increased by 1.4% to 23.7%, data shows.

Sedgwick County

Cases in Sedgwick County increased by 115 to 55,462 on Friday, the KDHE reported. Sedgwick County has 736 deaths or about 14.8% of all Kansas deaths.

Sedgwick County has about 17.7% of the Kansas population, according to the KDHE.