Sedgwick County follows state and suspends J&J COVID vaccine

Sedgwick County has put a halt on administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Tuesday morning.

The news follows similar state and federal announcements while federal health authorities review six cases of people “who developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination,” according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. None of the cases were reported in Kansas.

David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the University of Kansas Health System, said Tuesday that the six cases “were all female and between 18 and 48 I think . . . there is something there maybe. Just lots of questions that we don’t have answers to.”

In Sedgwick County, anyone scheduled to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered a two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms -- is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. “While this appears to have affected six people in the nearly seven million doses administered, out of an abundance of caution, Kansas will suspend Johnson and Johnson until the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration) clear it for use again. In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Sedgwick County said anyone who developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their doctor.

Sedgwick County officials are expected to release more details and the changes later this morning.