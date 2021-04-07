County organizes more COVID vaccine clinics, including a mobile clinic that’s today

More vaccination clinics are coming to the Wichita area, according to Sedgwick County officials.

Wednesday’s announcement said — in addition to the ongoing vaccination clinic at the old downtown Wichita library at 223 S. Main — that five other clinics will occur over the next few weeks. All of them will be using the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The new clinics are an “effort to provide additional opportunities and broader outreach” of the vaccine, officials said in a social media post about the additional clinics. Anyone 16 years old and older is eligible for a vaccine in Sedgwick County.

The two mobile clinics are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those are today, Wednesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wichita Heart of Christ, 856 S. Green in Wichita and the same times Friday at Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg in Goddard.

The three other locations require an appointment by calling the site. Those locations are from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Baptist Church, 1648 E. 17th St. in Wichita, phone number 316-265-2044; from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 18 at Greater Pentecostal Church of God, 730 N. Cleveland in Wichita, phone number 316-262-7155; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland in Wichita, phone number 316-303-8036.