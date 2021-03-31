Sedgwick County had half of all new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas over two days

A patient with unknown ailments is unloaded from a Butler County ambulance outside of Wesley Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The Wichita Eagle

More than half of the new hospitalizations and ICU admissions for COVID-19 in Kansas reported in the last two days were residents of Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported pandemic totals of 302,372 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 9,728 hospitalizations, 2,671 ICU admissions and 4,913 deaths. Since Monday, there have been 510 new cases, 31 new hospitalizations, 21 new ICU admissions and 11 new deaths.

Sedgwick County, according to the KDHE, has had totals of 54,799 cases of COVID-19, 1,569 hospitalizations, 479 ICU admissions and 730 deaths. The two-day increases were 94 new cases, 16 new hospitalizations, 12 new ICU admissions and one new death.

In its weekly cluster update, the KDHE reported four new clusters in the past week, but no new deaths from clusters. The 39 active outbreaks was a decrease from 48 a week ago.

The list of active outbreaks identified the Shawnee County jail, Pathways Family Services group home in Topeka and Langston Hughes Elementary School in Lawrence.

The KDHE reported there have been 1,664,180 total vaccine doses distributed to Kansas, and 1,229,509 of those have been reported as administered.

The 801,925 first doses administered is an increase of 24,614 from Monday and represents 27.5% of the state population. The 427,584 fully vaccinated people is an increase of 14,984, and 14.7% of the population.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 134,098 total doses administered and 41,153 people fully vaccinated. Those were increases of 7,741 total doses and 2,066 people fully vaccinated.

The local health department’s numbers do not include other providers in the county.