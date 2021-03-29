Sedgwick County COVID hospitalization numbers improve, as does Kansas vaccine ranking

File photo AP

Kansas continues to improve its national COVID-19 vaccination ranking as Sedgwick County’s vaccine roll-out ranks low compared to other counties in the state. Meanwhile, Sedgwick County’s hospitalization numbers have improved.

As of Monday, there have been nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses reported as administered in Kansas out of more than 1.5 million doses distributed in the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The 777,311 Kansans who have gotten first doses are about 26.7% of the population; the 412,600 fully vaccinated people are 14.2% of the population.

An additional 48,306 doses statewide were reported as administered over the weekend.

The KDHE reported a first-dose vaccination rate of 217.5 per 1,000 people in Sedgwick County, or about 22% of the population, ranking 94th of 105 counties in Kansas.

In the Monday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of fully vaccinated population, Sedgwick County ranked worst in Kansas at 9.5% of the entire population. It was also worst for the percentage of adult population, at 12.7%, and third-worst for percentage of senior citizen population, at 33.4%.

Kansas as a whole ranked No. 34 of 50 states in total doses administered per capita, at 43,317 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. The ranking is an improvement from No. 37 last Monday and Nov. 42 two Mondays ago.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported on Monday that it has administered 126,357 total vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 39,087 people. Those are weekend increases of 8,588 total doses and 3,080 fully vaccinated people.

The health department’s numbers do not include other providers in the county.

Other COVID data

The KDHE on Monday reported coronavirus pandemic totals of 301,862 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 9,697 hospitalizations, 2,650 ICU admissions and 4,902 deaths. The increases since Friday were 429 new cases, 18 new hospitalizations, seven new ICU admissions and 11 new deaths.

After a week-over-week increase in new COVID cases two weeks ago, the past week saw a decrease in new cases.

Sedgwick County, according to the KDHE, has had totals of 54,705 cases, 1,553 hospitalizations, 467 ICU admissions and 729 deaths. The weekend increases were 57 new cases, four new hospitalizations, five new ICU admissions and two new deaths.

Local hospitalization numbers continue to improve, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department. The 29 current COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Healthcare facilities was down from 39 two weeks ago. The 13 COVID patients in the ICU was the same as two weeks ago.

Sedgwick County has “moderate” community spread, according to the CDC.