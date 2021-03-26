Kansas to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, starting next phase of plan

All adults in Kansas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday as the state enters its final phase of its vaccination prioritization plan, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Kelly said in a news release. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

The final phase makes everyone age 16 and older eligible for the vaccine.

The announcement comes after Kansas moved into phases 3 and 4 of the rollout this week. Kelly said last week that she did not expect to move to phase 5 until late April.

Although the governor said the move was possible because of “anticipated increase in supply,” the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that Kansas would receive only 16,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rather than the anticipated 100,000 doses next week.

The decision to open eligibility to all adults comes at a time local health departments are reporting a decline in demand despite the state moving into phases 3 and 4. By entering into its final phase, the Kelly administration is attempting to ensure that no vaccine is wasted, according to the release.

About 35% of adults in Kansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, a notable Increase from last week, when an estimated 20% had been vaccinated. Kansas currently ranks 38th in the nation on vaccine distribution per capita.

Kansas will become the eighth state in the U.S. to make the vaccine available to all adults, joining Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia.

Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that all adults in Missouri would become eligible for the vaccine by April 9.

Kansans are encouraged to use the Vaccine Finder tool to find the nearest location with available vaccine.