Want a COVID vaccine in Kansas? Here’s a map of pharmacies with doses this week

As the COVID-19 vaccine supply ramps up across the U.S., more vaccination sites have popped up in Kansas in a massive effort to end the coronavirus pandemic.

But a decentralized vaccine roll-out has made it difficult to pinpoint exactly where to get a shot or who is eligible, with different providers within the same city following different guidelines.

In the Wichita area, the Sedgwick County Health Department has taken the lead on the local vaccination program, with a vaccine mega-site at 223 S. Main, the former Central Public Library, and a drive-through clinic at the Wichita Transit Operations Center, 777 E. Waterman.

The county’s list of eligible population groups includes anyone 65 or older, healthcare workers, K-12 school personnel, aviation and supply chain workers, public safety officials, licensed childcare providers and workers in public transportation.

But the county isn’t the only provider in town.

More people are eligible to receive a vaccine through local pharmacies and health clinics, which are following the state’s guidelines.

Those vaccine providers are also giving shots to grocery store employees, food service workers, retail workers and postal service employees. Also eligible are those working in licensed congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, childcare institutions, emergency shelters or safehouses, correctional facilities or behavioral health institutions.

Pharmacies are less clear on how many vaccine doses they have available, and each one has its own sign-up process. Before getting a vaccine, call the specific pharmacy for availability or sign-up through the store’s online portal.

▪ GraceMed, a Wichita federally qualified health center, was selected to receive direct shipments of the Moderna vaccine starting this week and, like pharmacies, will follow the state’s priorities rather than the county’s. You don’t have to be a GraceMed patient, nor do you have to live in Sedgwick County to get a shot through the clinic.

GraceMed vaccines will be administered at 1150 N. Broadway. Appointments can be made by calling 316-866-2000.

▪ Hunter Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for 1,000 Native American adults and members of their household, regardless of age or profession. The clinic is 10 a.m..-3 p.m. at the Mid-American All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca.

Native American verification is required, including an Indian Membership Card, Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood, Bureau of Indian Affairs letter or Native American race listed on a birth certificate.

Do you know of a location that is not on this list? Let us know by emailing online@wichitaeagle.com.

Below are Wichita-area pharmacies listed in alphabetical order, by city, and a map of pharmacies across the state with vaccine doses, according to a list provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:

Wichita

Dandurand Drug Store, 7732 E. Central

Dandurand Wellness, 550 N. Hillside

Dillons Pharmacy, 8828 W. 13th St.

Dillons Pharmacy, 7707 E. Central

Dillons Pharmacy, 4747 S. Broadway

Dillons Pharmacy, 3932 W. 13th St.

Dillons Pharmacy, 10222 W. 21st St.

Dillons Pharmacy, 3211 S. Seneca

Dillons Pharmacy, 2244 N. Rock

Dillons Pharmacy, 10515 W. Central

Dillons Pharmacy, 1910 W. 21st St.

Dillons Pharmacy, 5500 E. Harry

Professional Pharmacy, 744 N. Waco

Sam’s Pharmacy, 3415 N. Rock

The Little Clinic, 10222 W. 21st St.

The Little Clinic, 4747 S. Broadway

The Little Clinic, 7707 E. Central

The Little Clinic, 10515 W. Central

Walmart Pharamcy, 6110 W. Kellogg

Derby

Dillons Pharmacy, 1624 N. Rock

The Little Clinic, 1624 N. Rock

Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 N. Nelson

Clearwater

Quier Pharmacy, 130 E. Ross STE 111

Cheney

Kingman Drug Cheney Pharmacy, 114 N. Main

Mulvane

The Mulvane Pharmacy, 1008 SE Louis

Butler County

Dillons Pharmacy, 225 E. Cloud, Andover

Golden Plains Pharmacy Service, 511 State, Augusta

El Dorado TrueCare Pharmacy, 205 N. Vine, El Dorado

The Little Clinic, 225 E. Cloud, Andover

Walmart Pharmacy, 301 S. Village, El Dorado

Reno County

Dillons Pharmacy, 3200 Plaza East Drive, Hutchinson

Hutchinson Clinic Pharmacy, 2101 N. Waldron, Hutchinson

The Little Clinic, 3200 E. Plaza East Drive, Hutchinson

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 1401 N. Main, Hutchinson

Walmart Pharmacy, 1905 E. 17th, Hutchinson

Harvey County

Harvey Drug, 115 W. Fifth, Newton

Hesston Pharmacy, 101 S. Main, Hesston

Cowley County

Dillons Pharmacy, 425 N. Summit, Arkansas City

Dillons Pharmacy, 2310 Main, Winfield

Graves Drug, 212 S. Summit, Arkansas City

Health Center Pharmacy, 722 Wheat, Winfield

Taylor Drug, 201 S. Summit, Arkansas City

Walmart Pharmacy, 2202 E. Pike, Winfield

Walmart Pharmacy, 2701 N. Summit, Arkansas City

Sumner County

Dillons Pharmacy, 1111 W. Eighth, Wellington

Kingman County

Kingman Drug, 211 N. Main, Kingman