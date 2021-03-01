Eight cases of COVID-19 UK variant discovered in Sedgwick County

Kansas public health officials have identified eight new cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

The cases, all found in the same household, bring the total number of UK variant cases in the state to 10, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday.

The first two cases in the state were found last month, one in Ellis County and a second in Sedgwick.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the California and UK variants had been detected at the Kansas City wastewater treatment center.

In the release, KDHE Secretary Lee Norman and Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne urged Kansans to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and getting COVID-19 tests.