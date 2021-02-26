The six things you need to know as Sedgwick County drops its COVID vaccine age to 65

People line up outside the former downtown public library on Feb. 22 for COVID-19 vaccinations. Those 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick County on Friday reduced the age threshold from 70 to 65 for eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know to get your jab:

How do I set up an appointment?

Appointments are offered Monday through Saturday and can be scheduled online at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information/covid-19-vaccine-dose-1/ ; those unable to schedule online can call the county at (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone.

The county will only schedule as many appointments as it has vaccines available.

Where do I get the shot?

The county operates two vaccination clinics, a walk-through at the former Wichita central library building, 223 S. Main, and a drive-through operation for mobility-impaired people at the Wichita Transit bus barn at 777 E. Waterman.

What’s it cost?

All vaccinations are free of charge.

What should I wear?

The person delivering the shots will need access to the upper arm, so a short-sleeve shirt is recommended.

How long will it take?

The vaccination itself takes a matter of minutes, but waiting times have been substantial at times. County officials request you show up as close to your vaccination appointment as possible because people arriving early tends to slow the process, not speed it up.

What about after I get the shot?

You’ll be required to remain in a waiting area for 15 minutes after receiving the shot to make sure you don’t have an immediate allergic reaction. Side effects from the shot are usually mild and fade after a couple of days, and can include pain at the site of the injection, chills, fever, headache and nausea. Side effects can be treated with over-the-counter pain medications, but DO NOT take them in advance of the shot because they can interfere with the body’s initial immune reaction brought on the vaccine.