Coronavirus update: Kansas saw 4,730 more cases and 250 deaths during the past week

COVID-19 cases in Kansas increased by 4,730 during the past week, while deaths increased by 250, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment figures.

On Friday, the KDHE reported an increase since Wednesday of 2,115 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths and 69 hospitalizations.

Kansas has had 290,832 COVID-19 cases, 4,614 deaths and 9,071 hospitalizations.

The KDHE switched from daily reports to releasing new numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. Since then, the number of weekly cases mostly increased until hitting a high of more than 19,000 in mid-November. It’s been mostly dropping since then.

Weekly deaths, however, peaked at more than 350 in January. The numbers have varied since.

The 250 deaths during the past week, or about 36 a day, is more than double the roughly 104 weekly average deaths since the mid-May switch in reporting.

So far in 2021, the average of weekly reported deaths is about 248.

The KDHE figures are based on what is reported to them and don’t necessarily align with when the deaths occurred, officials say.

For more exact data, the KDHE tracks deaths by date. That data, which accounts for death certificates, shows a peak of 60 deaths on Dec. 22. It’s been mostly dropping since then. The deaths have been under 10 each day during the past week, but those dates could change as death certificates become available.

The 85-plus age group has had 1,734 deaths, or nearly 38% of all deaths — the most of any age group. The number of deaths mostly drops in each age group below the oldest category.

Adults hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit, both for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, have been mostly dropping since hitting peaks in early December, data shows.

COVID-19 cases peak in the 25 to 34 age group, where 47,793 cases have occurred. Cases drop in successive categories above and below that age group.

Cases by date symptoms started peaked Nov. 9 and have been mostly dropping since, data shows.

Vaccine

The number of Kansans vaccinated increased by 20,958 to 324,635 since Wednesday, data shows. The percent of Kansans vaccinated increased from 10.4% to 11.1% in the past two days.

Of the total number of Kansans vaccinated, 131,458 have received a second dose.

A total of 581,975 vaccines have been distributed in Kansas.

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County, which has the second-most COVID-19 cases in the state, saw its caseload increase from Wednesday by 215 to 53,047, or about 18.2% of all cases, according to KDHE data.

Deaths increased by 18 to 677, or about 14.7% of all state deaths.

Sedgwick County accounted for roughly 17.5% of the state’s population in the 2010 U.S. Census.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported dispensing 34,259 vaccines. Figures are not readily available for all vaccines given in Sedgwick County.