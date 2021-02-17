KDHE names 13 of 210 active COVID outbreaks in Kansas as cluster count drops

The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials named more locations with active outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday identified only a fraction of all the locations with an active outbreak of COVID-19. Statewide, the KDHE reported 210 active coronavirus clusters, which was down from 252 last week.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded by the KDHE due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s update named only 13 of the 210 locations.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 93 long-term care facilities, 45 private businesses, 15 schools, nine correctional facilities, seven colleges or universities, six group homes, five meatpacking plants, four government offices, four sports, three health care facilities, three religious gatherings, two private events and one public event.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include deaths statistics for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

College or University





*Tabor College - January, Hillsboro, Marion County, five cases.

Health Care





Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, eight cases.

Private Businesses





*Krings Interiors, Lawrence, Douglas County, seven cases.

*Ponca Products, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, nine cases.

Shawnee County Jail, Topeka, Shawnee County, 13 cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 118 cases.

Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 76 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Emporia Presbyterian Manor - November, Emporia, Lyon County, eight cases.

*Healthcare Resort of KC, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, six cases.

*Healthcare Resort of Topeka, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Life Care Center of Burlington, Burlington, Coffey County, eight cases.

St. Mary’s Manor, Onaga, Pottawatomie County, 17 cases.