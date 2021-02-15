Contagious UK coronavirus strain found in Sedgwick County, Kansas’ 2nd variant case

Kansas public health officials have identified the first known case of a coronavirus variant in the Wichita area. It’s the second case in the state of a more contagious strain of the virus that was first detected in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. variant was identified in Sedgwick County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday afternoon. The first case of that particular strain of the virus was identified earlier this month in Ellis County.

“A case investigation has been conducted and close contacts notified,” a news release from KDHE said. “The case investigation indicates that the person likely became infected while traveling out of state. Further details concerning the patient, including demographics, will not be released.”

According to the CDC, scientists in the UK have reported that evidence suggests the UK variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, though additional studies are needed to confirm the finding.

In addition to the UK variant, mutated coronavirus that were first identified in South Africa and Brazil have now been detected in the U.S.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in the release. “We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.